While Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid both penned thoughtful letters to resign from Boris Johnson's cabinet this evening, it was Tory party vice chairman who had the most mic drop moment when he resigned on live TV.

Asked on The New Desk whether Johnson should stay or go following the minister's shock double resignation, Bim Afolami said recent allegations about Tory MP Chris Pincher and other factors meant it was time for the PM to do one.

“I just don’t think the prime minister any longer has, not just my support, but he doesn’t have, I don’t think, the support of the party, or indeed the country any more and I think for that reason he should step down” he said.

Quizzed if that was tantamount to a resignation, he added: "You have to resign because I can't serve under the prime minister but I say that with regret because I think this government's done some great things, I think the prime minister has a very strong legacy in a huge range of areas but I just think when you've lost trust of people... the time has come for him to stand down."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Following the Pincher scandal, and Number 10's back and forth regarding how much Johnson knew about it, Tory MP Andrew Murrison joined Javid, Sunak and Afolami in leaving the sinking ship.

What that means for the future of Johnson's rule remains to be seen...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.