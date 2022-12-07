The findings of a new poll has been released which states that 70 per cent of Americans want president Joe Biden to release the final batch of JFK assassination records.

Biden previously issued a memo last year delaying the release of the documents until December 15, unless persuaded to move the date back again by federal agencies. The decision to disclose the documents was previously delayed by Donald Trump back in 2017.

It comes after the JFK Records Collection Act of 1992 was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The law states that the documents had to be released before 26 October 2017, but the publication of the documents was postponed and the decision left with Biden.

The Mary Ferrell Foundation, which is the nation’s largest online source of JFK assassination records, sued Biden in October to disclose the records.

Now, new research from Democratic pollster Fernand Amandi of Bendixen & Amandi International in coordination with the Mary Ferrell Foundation states that 71 per cent of the 2,000 US voters surveyed want the documents released [via NBC].

The research was revealed by Amandi and Jefferson Morley, vice president of Mary Ferrell Foundation, at the National Press Club in Washington.

“There’s not a lot that unites a lot of American voters these days, but one of the few things that does is to see President Biden release the long-overdue JFK files as he promised a year ago,” said Amandi.

A majority of experts on the 22 November 1963 murder believe that the final trove of documents doesn’t include clear evidence that others were behind the shooting alongside accused gunman Lee Harvey Oswald, but that the records could add more general information about US Cold War history.

Former CIA agent Rolf Mowatt-Larssen, who has lectured about the assassination at Harvard, is critical of his former employer. He previously said that he believes the agency had contact with Lee Harvey Oswald before the death of Mr Kennedy and that the CIA covered it up.

“What I think happened, in a nutshell, is that Oswald was recruited into a rogue CIA plot,” Mr Mowatt-Larssen told NBC. “This group of three, four or five rogues decided their motive [was] to get rid of Kennedy after the Bay of Pigs and the Cuban Missile Crisis because they thought it was their patriotic duty given the threat the country was under at the time and their views, which would be more hard-line or more radically anti-communist and very extreme politically.”

