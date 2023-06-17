Joe Biden's awkward hug with Eva Longoria raises eyebrows

Joe Biden critics are accusing the president of 'groping' actor Eva Longoria during an appearance at the White House to promote her new movie Flamin' Hot.

48-year-old Longoria pitched up at the most famous building for a screening of her directorial debut which is about the true story of the Mexican caretaker that invented the beloved snack Cheetos.

According to Biden, it was the first time that a film had been shown at the White House that had focused on Hispanic characters.

Biden and Longoria have been friends for many years with the president joking that when they first met: "She was 17, I was 40."

After Longoria had introduced the film the pair briefly embraced and right-wingers have zoned in on a tiny moment which they think Biden overstepped the mark.

The president very momentarily placed his hands on Longoria's side after they had hugged before she moved his hands down as they continued to talk.

This was enough for conservatives to criticise Biden and ask Longoria to address the incident.





However, as it has been pointed out the real-time clip of the moment shows nothing untoward at all from Biden and further highlights some of the hypocrisy from Trump supporters.

Elsewhere, Biden caused more confusion after he signed off a speech in Connecticut by saying 'God Save the Queen' despite the monarch having passed away in September.

