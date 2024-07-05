Joe Biden refers to himself as 'first black woman' in awkward blunder

It's another media appearance and another gaffe for US President Joe Biden, this time he's referred to himself as the "first black woman to serve with a black President".

Following Biden's performance against Republican Donald Trump in the first televised Presidential debate of 2024 in the run up to the US Election in November, there have been calls for him to step aside and for someone else to run as the Democrat representative.

Those calls are understood to have strengthened given another muddled media appearance Biden made, this time when being interviewed by Philadelphian radio station WURD.

It seems the 81-year-old got himself mixed up with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I'm proud to be, as I said, the first Vice President, the first black woman to serve with a black President," he stumbled.

"Proud of the ... first black woman on the Supreme Court. There's so much that we can do because together, we can, there's nothing... Look, this is the United States of America."

US President Joe Biden speaks during a July 4 celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington DC / Tierney L. Cross, EPA

Biden appeared to be referencing his own appointment of Kamala Harris as America's first ever black female Vice President.

He did serve as Vice President himself though, from 2009 until 2017, under the leadership of Barack Obama, which seems to be what he's referring to when he mentioned about serving "with a black President".

In terms of the Supreme Court reference, that's likely to have been to the first black female justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson - who was also appointed by Biden...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.