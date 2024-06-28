The 8 biggest talking points from Biden vs Trump debate

The presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was supposed to be a chance for both candidates to convince undecided supporters to vote for them in the upcoming election on November 5, setting out a clear stance of what they plan to do if elected and holding the other to account.

But it quickly turned into a rather farcical performance from both candidates - Joe Biden stumbled and mumbled his way through the whole thing, Donald Trump spouted lies and point-blank refused to answer some of the questions from the anchors, and overall it was just really bad.

Not many of the talking points that came out of it actually focused on the politics of America - but there are plenty that are getting people talking for all the wrong reasons.

Here are eight talking points from the soap opera that was the 'presidential debate'.

'We finally beat Medicare'

President Biden struggled through a lot of the debate, appearing to lose his train of thought mid-sentence on a number of occasions.

But the one that really stood out was when he said "we finally beat Medicare" after about 20 seconds of being unable to string a full sentence together.

"Well he's right, he did beat Medicare, he beat it to death and he's destroying Medicare," Trump immediately fired back.

Calls from Democrats for Biden to step down

Because of this and further instances of Biden appearing to be incoherent at times, very early on in the debate, the hearts of Democrat officials and supporters seemed to sink.

The party that was with Biden was reported to be stunned into silence within the first few minutes.

Since then, some Democrats have called for Biden to step down and let someone else take his place.

Biden's team is reported as saying he had a cold.

'On January 6, we were respected all over the world'

Moving on to Trump, he said so many lies during the debate, but perhaps the most unhinged answer about the January 6 2021 White House riots raised eyebrows more than most.

Biden asked him to denounce the far-right Proud Boys gang and other rioters who attacked the US Capitol to try and keep Trump in power by preventing a formalisation of Biden's victory.

And in response to a question about it, he said: "On January 6, we were respected all over the world, all over the world we were respected."

Trump did not say explicitly he would accept the results if he lost

Tying in with that, Trump was repeatedly asked if he would accept the results of the election if he lost but he did not explicitly say that he would whatever the outcome.

He kept repeating that he would only "believe" it "if the election is fair and free" before repeating lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him as "fraud".

Biden then shot back at him saying "I doubt you'll accept it, because you're such a whiner. You can't stand loss."

'I didn't have sex with a porn star'

The first mention of Trump's case where he was criminally convicted of 34 charges that were brought against him in a criminal hush money trial came about halfway through the debate and Biden took aim.

Biden accused Trump of having the "morals of an alley cat" after listing a number of serious alleged misdemeanours of Trump as well as that case.

Out of everything Biden said, Trump's first response was: "I didn't have sex with a porn star."

Golf row

During a back and forth over each other's age with each defending their mental capabilities, the argument turned into a row about golf.

"I won two regular club championships, to do that, you've got to be quite smart and you have to hit the ball a long way - I do it, he doesn't do it, he can't even hit a ball 50 yards," Trump said.

Biden replied: "I got my handicap as Vice President down to a six and I told you I'm happy to play golf with you if you carry your own bag. Think you can do it?"

Trump argued Biden's handicap was the "biggest lie of all" before Biden said his handicap was eight before then stumbling, again.

Social media meltdown over how bad it was

















Who won?



Let's be honest, the debate was really poor overall.

However two thirds of viewers polled on CNN said Trump won the debate and the majority of people seemed to agree with this on social media, with a number saying Trump "cooked" Biden.

