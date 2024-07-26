Some people absolutely love a conspiracy theory and there's one in particular that's doing the rounds on social media about US President Joe Biden's first public address since recovering from Covid.

Amid growing calls for him to step down ahead of the upcoming US election, Biden announced he had Covid in mid-July with his campaign put on pause.

A few days after that, he announced through a letter posted on social media he would step down from the election race.

Biden recently made his first public appearance since recovering through a speech at the White House along with videos and photos of him greeting members of the press along with his wife Jill and other family members.

But through the photos and videos shared, conspiracy theories have been lighting up social media.

The two main ones are that Biden's speech at the White House was an AI impersonation of him and that the White House has a body double for Biden who may still be recovering from illness.

These theories, particularly the latter, started gaining traction after a video posted by X / Twitter account @amuse went viral with tens of millions of views.

A video was shared of Biden greeting the press with the caption: "Biden grew a few inches while he was missing for five days."

@amuse seems to be suggesting that something doesn't seem right with the footage captured.

Another X / Twitter user, @MJTruthUltra, took things a step further and drew up calculations to try to prove the person filmed in the video is not Biden because of a height difference.

@MJTruthUltra said: "This Joe Biden is somewhere between 4-5 inches taller. Looong Covid has taken on a whole new meaning. lol"

Another X / Twitter user also posted the same footage, asking "does something look off to you"?

So there we have it... Is the White House using an AI and a body double for Biden's public appearances?

Let's be honest, it's the camera angle isn't it...

