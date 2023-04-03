Tory MP suggests people holiday in UK to avoid Dover queues - and gets dunked on

A Conservative MP has been trolled for suggesting people should holiday in the UK to avoid huge queues in Dover.

Once again, the news has been dominated with reports of long queues on the south coast due to issues including post-Brexit border control checks and a higher than usual number of coaches at the border.

People are annoyed by the situation so one dedicated public servant, John Redwood, took to Twitter to reassure people and provide them with alternatives to travel to France.

He said: "Why not take a holiday break in the UK to avoid the delays into France? Plenty of great places to stay."

Safe to say, it wasn't seen as a hot take and people were quick to shut him down.

Some people pointed out that the UK has a sewage problem as recent data showed raw discharges were sent into English rivers 825 times a day last year.

One viral tweet hammered home just how expensive travelling in the UK is, thanks to soaring train prices:

And others just told him he was being a plonker:

Time for Redwood to log out of his Twitter account, we reckon.

