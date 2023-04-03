Tory MP suggests people holiday in UK to avoid Dover queues - and gets dunked on

Politics
A Conservative MP has been trolled for suggesting people should holiday in the UK to avoid huge queues in Dover.
Once again, the news has been dominated with reports of long queues on the south coast due to issues including post-Brexit border control checks and a higher than usual number of coaches at the border.
People are annoyed by the situation so one dedicated public servant, John Redwood, took to Twitter to reassure people and provide them with alternatives to travel to France.
He said: "Why not take a holiday break in the UK to avoid the delays into France? Plenty of great places to stay."
\u201cWhy not take a holiday break in the UK to avoid the delays into France? Plenty of great places to stay.\u201d— John Redwood (@John Redwood) 1680414520
Safe to say, it wasn't seen as a hot take and people were quick to shut him down.
Some people pointed out that the UK has a sewage problem as recent data showed raw discharges were sent into English rivers 825 times a day last year.
\u201c@johnredwood "Visit sewage strewn Beaches, you don't need France." Says Redwood.\u201d— John Redwood (@John Redwood) 1680414520
\u201cGreat idea! Can you give me a list of the beaches you haven\u2019t covered in sewage?\u201d— Jonathan Pie (@Jonathan Pie) 1680449225
\u201cPerhaps because we\u2019ve all been advised to avoid 83 beaches right across the UK dues the raw sewage dumped into the sea? \n@sascampaigns\u201d— Jake Humphrey (@Jake Humphrey) 1680431552
\u201cMaybe people don't want to bathe in sewage or get ripped off!\u201d— Steve Bray on Mastodon @SNB19692@Mastodon.Social (@Steve Bray on Mastodon @SNB19692@Mastodon.Social) 1680458910
One viral tweet hammered home just how expensive travelling in the UK is, thanks to soaring train prices:
\u201cme and my bf want to go to bristol for the weekend\u201d— comrade savage (@comrade savage) 1680462842
And others just told him he was being a plonker:
\u201c@johnredwood FYI, April Fool\u2019s Day was yesterday.\u201d— John Redwood (@John Redwood) 1680414520
\u201c@johnredwood Were staycations what you had in mind when you voted to take back control?\u201d— John Redwood (@John Redwood) 1680414520
\u201c@johnredwood Why not stay at home and camp in your garden?\u201d— John Redwood (@John Redwood) 1680414520
Time for Redwood to log out of his Twitter account, we reckon.
