Beach shows extent of England's devastating sewage problem with 'poo wave'

A mum-of-three has shared the horrendous reality of the UK's sewage problem, after a beach trip left her family wading through faeces.

Emma Oldham, a conservation biologist, was paddling at Huttoft Beach in Lincolnshire with her young children.

"We've been coming to this family-friendly beach for over a decade, and seeing it turn into a sewage dumping ground is heartbreaking," Emma told us.

"Everyone was left with poo-stained skin and our clothes stunk awful. It's been two days now and I still can't get the smell out of my nails."

