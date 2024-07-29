Kamala Harris' campaign has officially mocked JD Vance with a couch gag

Kamala Harris' campaign has taken a rather cheeky swipe at the ridicule JD Vance is getting on social media involving a couch and after defending comments he made on social media about Democratic politicians.

In 2021, Vance, Donald Trump's vice-presidential candidate, called Democrats a "bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives" and also Tweeted "the cat ladies, man. They must be stopped".

He reportedly recently defended it, saying "obviously it was a sarcastic comment" to Megyn Kelly before adding: "I'm sorry, it's true."

As well as that, the Ohio senator is still facing countless memes and jokes about an unfortunate - and false - rumour involving a glove and a couch.

And Harris' official campaign has taken a swipe at Vance for these two counts.

Kamala HQ quoted a Vance Tweet and posted: "JD Vance does not couch his hatred for woman."

On July 15, the same day Vance was announced as the other name on the Republican presidential nominee's ticket, one X / Twitter user claimed pages 179 to 181 of his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy contains an anecdote about "f*****g an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions".

In the tweet - no longer public as the account has gone 'private' with protected tweets - the individual wrote: "Can't say for sure but he might be the first VP pick to have admitted in a NY Times bestseller to f*****g an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions."

The user then provided a fake reference.

While the book does mention the piece of furniture on nine separate pages, not one of these details Vance getting intimate with a sofa.

The X / Twitter user believed to have first spread the baseless claim followed up his tweet with a picture of the 'go on the internet and tell lies' meme from the animated series Arthur.

Meme directory KnowYourMeme and the fact-checking website Snopes have both debunked the claim but it became so prolific on social media that the Associated Press has waded in with an official fact check.

