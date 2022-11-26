Donald Trump has finally had his say on Kanye “Ye” West’s “unexpected” arrival at his Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, claiming it was “quick and uneventful” – in contrast to the rapper’s remarks that the former president was “screaming” at him that he was going to lose the 2024 presidential election.

Both men have announced they intend to run for president two years from now, and the pair sparked memes galore when West visited Trump in the White House back in late 2018.

West previously tried to run for the top job back in 2020, but was obviously unsuccessful.

In a “debrief” with alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos shared to his newly unlocked Twitter account, West claimed Trump was “perturbed” by his request to have him be his running mate in 2024, and insulted his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, adding he could “tell her I said that”.

West also alleged Trump was “really impressed” by one of the guests he brought with him - Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes has been labelled as a white supremacist by the US Department of Justice and is the founder of the far-right, white nationalist group America First Foundation.

Now, Trump has taken to his profile on his own social network, Truth Social, to address the encounter.

He wrote: “This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I know nothing about.

“We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.”

In another post, he added: “Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business. We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for president.

“’Any voters you may have should vote for Trump.’ Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no antisemitism, and I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on Tucker Carlson.

“Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.”

Trump did not address the accusation he insulted Kardashian, nor any other claim made by West about their meeting – some of the more bizarre ones being that he asked Trump why he did not “free” any of the rioters who attacked the US Capitol building on January 6, and that as a Christian conservative, Trump should act in accordance with the Bible.

For God’s sake – literally – let us hope neither individual makes it to the White House come 2024.

