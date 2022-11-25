Ye, formally known as Kanye West, has opened up about his meeting with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The campaign-style teaser video comes just two days after the rapper made headlines for being pictured with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.



Recounting his visit with Trump, Ye said: "It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence. So Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes."

"Nick Fuentes, unlike so many of the lawyers and some of the people [Trump] was left with on his 2020 campaign, he's actually a loyalist," he said.

"When all the lawyers said, 'forget it, Trump's done,' there were loyalists running up in the White House, right? And my question would be, 'Why, when you had the chance, did you not free the January 6ers?'"

But who is Fuentes?

Fuentes has been labelled a white supremacist by the Department of Justice and is the founder of the far-right, white nationalist America First Foundation.

He also hosts an online show called America First with Nicholas Fuentes, where he has been known to make anti-semitic comments.

His comments are often blanketed in banter and passed off as jokes. During an episode of his show in April, Fuentes responded to an audience member’s question about how to respond to his wife "getting out of line."

He said: "Why don’t you give her a vicious and forceful backhanded slap with your knuckles right across her face – disrespectfully – and make it hurt?

"Just kidding, of course, just a joke.

"I would never lay a hand on a woman unless she had it coming."

He has been banned from social media platforms for allegedly violating their hate speech policies.

In Ye's video posted to Twitter, he praised Fuentes and described him as a real "loyalist".





During Ye's visit, he also claimed that the former president insulted his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.



While the insult was bleeped out in the clip, Ye alleged Trump told him: "You can tell her I said that."

The rapper then said, "I was thinking, like, that's the mother of my children", before adding that Trump did not seem happy about his 2024 announcement.

"When Trump started basically screaming at the table telling me I was gonna lose, I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I'm like, 'wait, hold on Trump, you're talking to Ye,'" he laughed.

