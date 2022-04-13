Kay Burley listed some of Boris Johnson's biggest mistakes after Grant Shapps said people should judge him "in the round" and it made for awkward viewing.

The transport minister appeared on Burley's show on Sky News this morning with the unenviable task of defending the prime minister as well as chancellor Rishi Sunak, after it was announced they are to be fined for attending an event in June 2020 while the rest of the country obeyed strict lockdown rules.

Burley questioned how Johnson could remain in office after the police slapped him with a £50 fine for having a short gathering in his office to celebrate his birthday -when he was ambushed with a cake - so Shapps asked Burley to examine him in context.

"People judge somebody in the round, they judge how they do their job overall. I'm not saying that the prime minister isn't a flawed individual, we're all flawed in different ways," he said.

"The question is did somebody set out to do these things with malice and actually overall is he doing a good job as prime minister?"

"He made a mistake," he continued. "It's embarrassing and stupid, the prime minister's mortified about it but I think there's a big job for him to get on and do."

So, Burley did what Shapps asked her to do, and judged him "in the round".

"He's already been sacked twice for lying, he slurred Hillsborough fans suggesting drunken fans were partially responsible for what happened in 1989," she said.

"He was failing to be completely transparent about the Downing Street flat, charging £840 a roll for wallpaper when people can't put food in their kids' bellies and then he allegedly promised a business interest for Jennifer Arcuri who was his alleged lover.

"Let's judge him in the round."

Yikes.

Shapps replied by listing the vaccine rollout, the end of lockdown, the economy, and the war in Ukraine as being among Johnson's achievements.

"I think that this prime minister has much more to give," he said.

Do you?

