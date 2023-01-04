10 memes that show Kevin McCarthy has become the most ridiculed man in America

Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has had a grueling two days in the House of Representatives chambers.



Since the House flipped over to control of the Republicans, McCarthy was expected to become Speaker of the House as he has held the House Minority Leader position since 2019.

But this week proved to be difficult for McCarthy as a group of 20 Republicans refused to vote for him including Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), and Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

By Wednesday afternoon, the House had moved to its sixth vote where McCarthy failed to meet the 218 mark, again.

Even if McCarthy is successfully elected to Speaker of the House the previous six rounds are no doubt an ego hit to him.

People on Twitter had a field day with the loss with memes and jokes flooding the app, many mocking the California representative for being unable to secure votes.

Even fellow congresspeople got in on the fun with representative Chuy García (D-IL) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) poking fun at the matter.







On Wednesday, former president Donald Trump tried to get Republicans to vote for McCarthy as he took to Truth Social pleading with them to “close the deal.”

But Trump's plea had little impact.

@jennawadsworth





Following the failed sixth vote, the House adjourned until 8 pm.



