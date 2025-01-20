Kid Rock’s interview with BBC News took an awkward turn as he started ‘flirting’ with presenter Caitríona Perry.

The 54-year-old musician is a longtime Donald Trump supporter and he flew to Washington DC on Sunday to perform at the Make America Great Again Rally at Capital One Arena.

Rock (whose real name is Robert James Ritchie) was interviewed on Monday (20 January) ahead of Trump’s inauguration. At the end of the interview, Rock asked the journalist where she was reporting from. Speaking from DC, she responded: “I’m standing on a rooftop in these very very chilly conditions. We’ll be on air for 12 hours so I don’t think I’ll have anywhere near as fun a day as you have planned for yourself!”

The singer replied and said he couldn’t see Perry and therefore didn’t know what she looked like.

“I look like I’m ready to hit the slopes, I can tell you. I’m in full-on ski gear here with my hat, gloves, the whole thing, ready to rock because you’ve got to be wrapped up against the elements don’t you,” Perry said.

Caitríona Perry was clearly caught off guard by the comment BBC News

It seems Kid Rock took this as an opportunity to ask the journalist to go skiing together. “I love to go skiing,” he responded, adding: “You sound sexy, you want to go with me?”

Perry was clearly baffled by the remark and paused before laughing awkwardly. “Well we won’t get into that right here,” she replied. “We’re doing no skiing here, we’ve got a day of broadcasting to do.”

Clips of Kid Rock’s comments were shared on social media, with viewers calling out his behaviour.

“Kid Rock flirting on BBC News is some of the most awkward television you'll see this year,” TV critic Scott Bryan posted on X.

Another viewer complained: “Why are the @BBCnews allowing cretins like Kid Rock on to lie unchecked and hit on news presenters??”

Another outraged viewer who shared the clip on X, added: “I see a day of potentially wild TV moments has started early. Within minutes of appearing on BBC News, Kid Rock's interview descends into him hitting on host Caitríona Perry.”

