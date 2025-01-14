Donald Trump's obsession with the Village People's 'YMCA' was synonymous with his campaign to be the next US president – and ultimately, his victory against Kamala Harris.

The president-elect is set for his inauguration on Monday 20 January, with the band reuniting to perform for him. Carrie Underwood is also expected to sing 'America the Beautiful', with people criticising the move.

Village People's lead singer Victor Willis acknowledged fans' disappointment in a statement shared on social media, adding that they believe "music is to be performed without regard to politics".

"Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost," it read.





However, many highlighted the "hypocrisy" of the confirmed news, especially given the band urged Trump to stop using their music back in 2020.





The band's manager, and the lead singer's wife, Karen Willis, once sent a letter to Trump's lawyer dated May 2023 in response to a performance at Mar-a-Lago that showed Trump dancing along to 'Macho Man' with a group of people dressed as the Village People.

Willis slammed the performance as "unauthorised" and that fans of the band "mistakenly believe" the real Village People delivered the performance.

Three years prior in 2020, the lead singer took to his Facebook account to share an article titled: Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Milley reminds troops of oath to American people.

"If Trump orders the U.S. military to fire on his own citizens (on U.S. soil), Americans will rise up in such numbers outside of the White House that he might be forced out of office prior to the election," Willis wrote at the time. "And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man.’ Sorry, but I can no longer look the other way."

Inevitably, the latest news of their performance has caused a flurry of responses online.

Some fans congratulated Village People "on being part of this historic moment," with another writing: "The Village People showed class and resilience by performing at Trump’s inauguration despite their 'preferred candidate' losing. Proof that art can transcend politics."

Meanwhile, others weren't as ecstatic: "Disgusting. I’m removing any sign of you from my playlists."

"Hypocrites. But they’re more than happy to take the Royalties," another wrote.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.