The government has created a cringe King Charles Coronation playlist

King Charles’ coronation is now three months away and already people are gearing up for the festivities.

As Brits plan their family get-togethers and bunting-lined street gatherings, they’ll need a good soundtrack to really get in the party spirit.

That is, at least, what one government department seems to think.

The Department for Digital, Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) has released a 'Coronation Celebration Playlist', featuring the likes of ‘Daddy Cool’ by Boney M. and ‘Our House’ by Madness.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Journalist James O’Malley shared a screenshot of their choices, asking “what’s the… thematic link behind these songs?”

Here’s a look at the full 28-track catalogue, for anyone who fancies an attempt at answering his question:

Come Together - The Beatles Daddy Cool - Boney M. A Sky Full of Stars - Coldplay Let’s Dance - David Bowie Dance Wiv Me - Dizzee Rascal, Calvin Harris Celestial - Ed Sheeran One Day Like This - Elton John Mr. Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra Starry Eyed - Ellie Goulding Starlight - Emilie Sandé Dance All Over Me - George Ezra Slave To The Rhythm - Grace Jones Treat People With Kindness - Harry Styles Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush Our House - Madness It’s a Beautiful Day - Michael Bublé All over the World - Pet Shop Boys We Are the Champions - Queen People Get Ready - Jeff Beck, Rod Stewart SPACE MAN - Sam Ryder Gold - Spandau Ballet Say You’ll Be There - Spice Girls Shine - Take That Waterloo Sunset - The Kinks I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) - The Proclaimers Love Reign O’er Me - The Who Green Green Grass of Home - Tom Jones King - Years & Years

It seems safe to assume that Charles had no hand in the playlist’s creation given that it doesn’t include any of his favourite tunes.

Back in July 2021, the then Prince of Wales shared a list of his top tracks, which included ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ by Barbara Streisand and ‘They Can’t Take That Away From Me’ by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers – both of which we think would have been apt choices for his Coronation playlist.

But here, we can spot some pretty obvious themes and nods, the last on the list – ‘King’ by Years & Years’ – being the most blindingly blatant and ‘Love Reign O’er Me’, another obvious option.

We’re assuming the ubiquity of celestial-themed songs has something to do with the belief that the monarchy is ordained by God, while clearly the DCMS also had to include a few hits to get people dancing because this is a party after all.

However, a few of the choices could be taken as a little contentious, notably ‘Daddy Cool’ and ‘Slave to the Rhythm’.

The first is a reminder that the King is father to two sons, but his relationship with his youngest has grown... problematic, to say the least. Harry hasn’t exactly portrayed his “Papa” as the coolest daddy in his memoir Spare nor in recent interviews.

The second could be taken as a jibe at the monarchy’s historical involvement in the slave trade. However, it could also be a more innocent allusion to the fact Grace Jones played at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebration. Jones was apparently convinced that the multiple requests to perform she received all came from Charles.

Of course, the DCMS had to include some songs calling for unity, as the nation marks the start of a new chapter in its history.

It also had to include a track by the Spice Girls, lest we forget that iconic image of Geri Halliwell "pinching' the then-prince’s bum.

Happy listening, everyone.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.