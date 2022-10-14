After Liz Truss sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after just 38 days in office, people didn't know what to think.
Kwarteng was sacked after his and Truss's mini-budget saw the pound tank and the price of mortgages and government debt surge.
A lot was made of how short his term was, while others wondered what will happen to planned economic policies, and people suggested there will soon be u-turns on (more) parts of the mini-budget.
And people on social media, including political journalists, were also confused about why a letter about his sacking from Truss to Kwarteng was signed by the man himself, rather than Truss:
\u201cThe letter supposedly from Liz Truss to Kwasi Kwarteng is actually signed by Kwarteng himself. No.10 literally can't put out a resignation letter without screwing it up.\u201d— (((Dan Hodges))) (@(((Dan Hodges)))) 1665751721
It does look rather odd, but letters from prime ministers to ministers are always signed by the minister in question, as a number of journalists pointed out:
\u201cCalm down everyone! Letters from the PM to ministers always have the minister\u2019s name at the bottom.\u201d— Dan Bloom (@Dan Bloom) 1665751991
Yes, it is just another British quirk.
