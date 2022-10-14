Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street after being sacked as chancellor
After Liz Truss sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after just 38 days in office, people didn't know what to think.

Kwarteng was sacked after his and Truss's mini-budget saw the pound tank and the price of mortgages and government debt surge.

A lot was made of how short his term was, while others wondered what will happen to planned economic policies, and people suggested there will soon be u-turns on (more) parts of the mini-budget.

And people on social media, including political journalists, were also confused about why a letter about his sacking from Truss to Kwarteng was signed by the man himself, rather than Truss:

It does look rather odd, but letters from prime ministers to ministers are always signed by the minister in question, as a number of journalists pointed out:

Yes, it is just another British quirk.

