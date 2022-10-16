Kwasi Kwarteng has been out of his job as chancellor for two days but the memes keep on coming - in fact there are more jokes about him than days he spent in the role.

The Tory MP held talks with prime minister Liz Truss on Friday shortly after he returned to London early from a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington DC.

Kwarteng was appointed as chancellor on 6th September and although he's not the shortest-serving chancellor ever (Conservative Iain Macleod, died in office just 30 days after taking the job in 1970) it's certainly not a good look for the MP whose mini-budget plunged the UK economy into chaos.

The UK will now have its fourth chancellor in the space of a year.

There are hundreds of jokes about Kwarteng doing the round on social media, so here are 38 in honour of his 38 days in the job.













































































































































