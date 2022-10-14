Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as Chancellor just 38 days after taking the job.
The Tory MP held talks with prime minister Liz Truss shortly, after he returned to London early from a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington.
The Prime Minister is set to hold a press conference later on Friday afternoon at 2 pm
Mr Kwarteng’s dismissal and a widely expected U-turn on scrapping the corporation tax rise would be part of an effort to reassure markets after the mini-budget turmoil, according to the newspaper.
Kwarteng was appointed as chancellor on 6th September and although he's not the shortest-serving chancellor ever (Conservative Iain Macleod, died in office just 30 days after taking the job in 1970) it's certainly not a good look for the MP whose mini-budget plunged the UK economy into chaos.
The UK will now have its fourth chancellor in the space of a year and yes, the jokes are writing themselves.
\u201cI literally have some cheese in my fridge that has lasted longer than Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng\u201d— Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam Sanghera) 1665744306
\u201cif Liz Truss sacks Kwasi Kwarteng that means she\u2019s joined the anti-growth coalition\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1665744613
\u201cKwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as Watford manager\u201d— \u0f4a\u0f63\u0f56\u0f66\u0f62\u0f44\u0f67 (@\u0f4a\u0f63\u0f56\u0f66\u0f62\u0f44\u0f67) 1665745564
\u201cSky news asking \u201cBut what happens to Kwasi Kwarteng now?\u201d as if that is a thing anybody gives a flying fuck about.\u201d— Dara \u00d3 Briain (@Dara \u00d3 Briain) 1665747164
\u201cKwasi was Chancellor for five days less than David Blaine was in that box\u201d— Ed Cumming (@Ed Cumming) 1665744174
\u201cMan didn\u2019t even get to hold up his little box\u201d— Nooruddean (@Nooruddean) 1665744473
\u201cLiz Truss has sacked Kwarteng for the crime of delivering the central plank of Liz Truss's policy.\u201d— Russ Jones (@Russ Jones) 1665746743
\u201cKwasi Kwarteng is being sacked for announcing the policies of his prime minister.\u201d— Femi (@Femi) 1665743749
\u201cFinal indignity for Kwarteng as his sacking is knocked off the news cycle by a tin of tomato soup\u201d— Frankie Boyle (@Frankie Boyle) 1665747333
\u201cSilver lining for Kwasi Kwarteng: he was chancellor for eight days longer than Iain Macleod. And unlike Iain Macleod, at least leaves office alive.\u201d— Patrick Maguire (@Patrick Maguire) 1665743650
\u201cBritish to American conversion PSA: \n\n1 Kwarteng = 3.5 Scaramuccis\u201d— Sarah Churchwell (@Sarah Churchwell) 1665745430
\u201cIt would be despicable of Truss to sack Kwarteng for implementing her policies and seek to remain in office. Really bad form. Typical to blame it all on the staff. Only in Trussia.\u201d— Chris Bryant (@Chris Bryant) 1665743935
\u201cReminded of the Tory MP who said to me earlier this week that Truss sacking Kwarteng would be like \u201cblowing her own foot off\u201d.\u201d— Anushka Asthana (@Anushka Asthana) 1665746056
\u201cThe irony is that if Kwasi Kwarteng's political career has a funeral, every guest will be laughing.\u201d— Count Binface (@Count Binface) 1665746606
\u201cI have asked Kwasi Kwarteng to fly home early from Washington to discuss the large bus that is heading towards him.\u201d— Parody Prime Minister (@Parody Prime Minister) 1665733202
\u201cThere's a pint of milk in the Good Law Project office fridge that's lasted longer than Kwasi Kwarteng's chancellorship\u201d— Good Law Project (@Good Law Project) 1665747234
\u201c'So Kwasi, there's a gap in your CV here of thirty-eight days; care to explain it?'\u201d— Stephen Graham \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Stephen Graham \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1665747177
Additional reporting from PA.
