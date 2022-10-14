Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as Chancellor just 38 days after taking the job.

The Tory MP held talks with prime minister Liz Truss shortly, after he returned to London early from a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington.

The Prime Minister is set to hold a press conference later on Friday afternoon at 2 pm

Mr Kwarteng’s dismissal and a widely expected U-turn on scrapping the corporation tax rise would be part of an effort to reassure markets after the mini-budget turmoil, according to the newspaper.

Kwarteng was appointed as chancellor on 6th September and although he's not the shortest-serving chancellor ever (Conservative Iain Macleod, died in office just 30 days after taking the job in 1970) it's certainly not a good look for the MP whose mini-budget plunged the UK economy into chaos.

The UK will now have its fourth chancellor in the space of a year and yes, the jokes are writing themselves.





































































Additional reporting from PA.



