This is what colour underwear you should wear on New Year's Eve to manifest in 2026

Whether you're eating 12 grapes under a table as the clock strikes midnight, or already making your vision board for 2026, there's little that Gen-Z won't do to ensure nothing but good vibes for the new year.

And now TikTok has added another ritual to the roster, and it insists that the underwear you're wearing on New Year's Eve could change the outcome of your year.

Content creator, Liberty Walker, had people rethinking their outfit choices when she posted a viral video explaining how different underwear colours would attract different things into your life in 2026.





If it's financial prosperity you're looking for, you'll want to pop on some green pants, while if it's love, you should be going for red.

Other colours include white representing new beginnings, blue bringing luck in the form of health and wellness, purple for confidence, and silver to have a transformative year.

Contrary to popular belief, Liberty insists that black "isn't unlucky" and instead, she'll be wearing it to celebrate "the end of an era".

However, obviously nothing's ever that simple, so you'll need to do some manifestation magic too.

Pexels

Liberty suggests writing down exactly what it is that you want on a piece of paper - if it's money, name a specific amount, if it's a romantic partner, describe them in detail, down to their eye colour and personality traits.

Then, you'll want to fold the paper up, and tuck it into the front pocket or crotch of your underwear. Yep, we told you there was a catch.

"Can I wear two pairs?", one person joked in the comments. Another chimed in: "I need a complete itinerary of everything I should be doing."

We'll circle back as we go into 2027 with the results...

Why not read...

Why does the Times Square ball drop happen in NYC?

How to have a fun New Year's Eve if you're staying at home

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.