Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' has officially made it to parliament

Everyone is loving Kylie Minogue's latest song 'Padam Padam' - and now the dance-pop hit was even mentioned in parliament.

The Australian singer has been rising up the charts, with the track reaching No.12 in the UK singles chart and No.1 in the UK official independent singles chart.

According to the Official Charts, this is Minogue'shighest-charting song in the UK in more than a decade, since she reached Number 8 with Taio Cruz collab 'Higher' back in 2011.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since its release, the song has become an anthem for Pride Month and has also been touted as a potential song of the summer

Now, Labour and Co-operative Party MP for Kemptown & Peacehaven, Lloyd Russell-Moyle has managed to give 'Padam Padam' a shoutout during a speech in Parliament, wishing everyone a Happy Pride Month.

"Pride is a moment for us to remember where we have come from and to ensure that love conquers hate. So happy pride month. Let our hearts win over hate," he said.

"And finally Mr. Deputy Speaker in the words of Kylie Minogue, padam, padam."

In a tweet sharing the clip, Russell-Moyle wrote: "#PadamPadam now officially in Hansard," the official report of all Parliamentary debates.

Fans of Minogue loved that the pop star got a shoutout in parliament.





























'Padam Padam,' has also become a hit on TikTok as thousands of videos have been made using the song as a sound, and the 55-year-old performed the track during a surprise performance at Capital FM's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on June 11.

In a Radio 2 Breakfast Show interview with host Zoe Ball, Minogue shared how the response to the song has been "absolutely amazing."

“I can’t even, I can’t even, full stop! I mean, it’s really taken us all by surprise. We loved it as a team, but the way that it’s taken off is way beyond me," she said.

"It’s taken on a life of its own and I am having the time of my life seeing what people are doing, people are hilarious. It’s become a noun, a verb, an adjective.

“You know, friends leaving going: ‘Padam!’ Like they’ve turned into minions or something.”

She added: "It’s only, what three weeks, three and something. It’s not been in the world very long, but even in the first week it started to happen. Socials were going wild and I was just watching it happen."

“I don’t have the words. It’s amazing. It’s absolutely amazing."

'Padam is Minogue's lead single from her new album (also her 16th studio album), Tension, set to be released in September.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.