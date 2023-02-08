Kyrsten Sinema’s State of the Union dress has become an instant meme

Viewers of Joe Biden’s State of the Union address were expecting a statement – but didn’t think it would come from a lawmaker’s outfit.

However, in many eyes Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema seized the spotlight from the president by sporting a sunny, puff-sleeved dress amid a sea of black and navy suits.

Sinema’s wardrobe choice delighted Twitter users, with many likening it to the kind of getup you’d expect to see at the Grammys or Met Gala, not in the House of Representatives.

“Tell me you’re desperate for attention without telling me you’re desperate for attention,” one wrote alongside a screengrab highlighting just how much she stood out among her colleagues.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On that note, another suggested: “Kyrsten Sinema’s outfit was inspired by a highlighter."

While another asked: “The saying goes, ‘Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.’ What job does Kyrsten Sinema want?”

The gleeful mockery continued with allusions to Sesame Street’s Big Bird, an “emergency life vest” and “one of Tucker Carlson’s old bow ties”.

Here’s a look at just some of the comments:

Sinema wasn’t the only attendee to become an instant meme: Marjorie Taylor Greene was duly roasted for her “Cruella de Vil”- style coat.

Together, the two women were likened to “comedic-relief villains in a 90s final fantasy game”, with one Twitter user writing: “I'm gonna need Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to dress up as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kyrsten Sinema for a SNL skit."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.