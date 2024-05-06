Labour praised for Netflix parody targeting Tories' 'chaos and decline'

Riding off the back of a number of successes in this year’s local elections – including a shock defeat of incumbent West Midlands mayor Andy Street and a historic third term for Sadiq Khan in London – the Labour Party have released a new attack ad about their political opponents with their own spin on the streaming giant, Netflix.

Branding itself ‘Conflix’, the website promotes a fake, five-season “exclusive” series called “Chaos & Decline”, with a new season on each Tory prime minister since Cameron coming every weekday this week.

The summary reads: “On 6 May 2010 the saga began. After 14 years of Tory chaos on our screens, is the long-running Downing Street farce finally coming to an end?

“The main character may change but the plot remains the same: failure, internal division and scandal. Rishi Sunak heads up the latest season, but he’s too weak to make a difference…”

Conflix also boasts several other titles parodying popular TV shows and movies, including “14 Years Later” (28 Days Later/28 Weeks Later), “Nothing Works Anywhere All At Once”(Everything Everywhere All At Once), “Recession” (Succession) and “Broken Nation Street” (Coronation Street).

Labour also claim “the average household will be £870 worse off under Rishi Sunak”, which they equate to six and a half years’ worth of subscribing to Netflix on a standard plan.

The political stunt has since received considerable praise online:

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, has expressed his concerns over projections that the UK could be heading towards a hung parliament at the next general election, with Labour getting the most votes, but not enough to form a majority government.

He told The Times: “Keir Starmer propped up in Downing Street by the SNP, Liberal Democrats and the Greens would be a disaster for Britain.

“The country doesn’t need more political horse trading, but action. We are the only party that has a plan to deliver on the priorities of the people.”

