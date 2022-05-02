A former Brexit Party MEP has caused outrage after comparing porn-watching MP Neil Parish to Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Last week, it was revealed that senior Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton, Neil Parish was twice caught watching porn on his phone in the House of Commons. He has since resigned.

It was a shocking revelation that came just days after an article which was criticised for being misogynistic and classist appeared in the Mail on Sunday alleging Tory MPs have accused Rayner of trying to distract Boris Johnson by folding and unfolding her legs.

One part read: “Tory MPs have mischievously suggested that Ms Rayner likes to distract the PM when he is in the dispatch box by deploying a fully-clothed Parliamentary equivalent of Sharon Stone's infamous scene in the 1992 film Basic Instinct."

But, former Brexit Party MEP and Conservative Party member Lance Forman has stooped to even lower depths by comparing Parish’s actions to the allegations made against Rayner.

In a tweet, Forman wrote: “If Neil Parrish is having to resign for watching porn in the Commons, surely Angela Rayner should have to resign for actively and willingly participating in porn in the Commons.”



He also tagged the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle in his tweet.

Forman’s tweet has gone down about as well as you might expect.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

One person replied: “Pretty sure that’s libellous. It’s also massively misogynistic.”

Someone else wrote: “Hey @BorisJohnson, where do I send my ‘Sexist of the Year’ nomination? This guy has to be a shoo-in, surely?”

“I'm not a Rayner fan but I hope she sues the arse off this lying, misogynistic piece of Tory garbage,” another wrote.

Another said: “Revolting comments. I hope she sues you, not only for herself but for every woman that has to face every hideous misogynist like you.”

Emily Thornberry contacted the minister for international trade to ask for comment:

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.