Lee Anderson slammed after threatening to move to Orkney if Brexit is reversed

Lee Anderson has yet again invited widespread mockery after saying he would move to a remote Scottish island – and the internet was happy to oblige.

The Tory deputy chair claimed he would move to Orkney if the UK ever votes to reverse Brexit, in an apparent attempt to show that it was a suitable location to send migrants.

Anderson – who previously told asylum-seekers to “f*** off back to France” – had suggested migrants should be sent to Orkney if the government’s Rwanda plan doesn’t work out.

He said last week: “I know it’s a bit parky up there this time of year. But if people are genuinely escaping war or persecution then a nice Scottish island with a few outbuildings would be suitable.”

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael criticised the comments, saying they were “an exercise in corralling as many prejudices as possible into one space and calling it a policy”.

This week, Anderson doubled down. When asked if he thought the UK would rejoin the EU in his lifetime, he said: “I hope not because if we do I’m moving to Orkney isles.”

When it was suggested that Carmichael may object, the Tory MP said: “Well that’ll teach him, won’t it... I’m going to live in the Orkney Isles and stand for parliament in the Orkney Isles.”

Of course, people were quick to jump at the wide open goal Anderson had presented them with by making the comments.

Baron Prem Sikka, a member of the House of Lords, said in response: “Why would he be welcomed? Should try Rwanda.”

Another X/Twitter user said: “What have the lovely people of Orkney done to deserve this?

And a third said: “Idea for a sitcom: Lee Anderson moves himself and his immediate family to Orkney in the misguided belief that he’s making a political point. Hilarity ensues…”

Let’s hope someone puts it into production…

