Peer 'falls asleep' in House of Lords and gets banned

A Labour peer was banned from speaking in the House of Lords on Monday after falling asleep throughout a debate.

Lord Young of Norwood Green chimed into a conversation on genetically modified crops and EU laws surrounding them.

He was quickly interrupted by Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist, who added: “I am sorry, but the noble lord was fast asleep for the entire duration of the minister’s speech.

“He really should not participate in this debate having failed to take advantage of the ability to hear him.”

