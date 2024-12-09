Lee Anderson, Reform UK’s MP for Ashfield and chief whip (yes, despite there only being five party members in the Commons), has been getting quite upset on Twitter/X in recent days, from threatening to go after Have I Got News For You after it mocked Nigel Farage, to arguing men have it hard these days due to… the Battle of the Somme?

Yes, really.

After an account known simply as Jessica M took to the social media platform on Sunday to ask what “men have to deal with” compared to women dealing with “periods, pregnancy and [the] menopause”, the GB News presenter told her to “try the Battle of the Somme” – a battle which took place more than a century ago during the First World War.

Not quite something experienced by an entire gender today, though, is it, Lee?

The tweet has already been hit with several Community Notes submissions, pointing out that “men are currently not having to deal with it” and that Anderson himself “did not fight in the Battle of the Somme and has no recorded military experience”.

Replies to the former Tory MP mocked him for his claim as well:

Anderson is yet to comment further on the tweet, and the subsequent ridicule.

