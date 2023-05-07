Ireland's Leo Varadkar caught picking his nose in embarrassing coronation moment

The coronation of King Charles III on Saturday came with all the pomp, pageantry and regalia you would expect from a royal ceremony, but it turns out one high-profile individual invited to witness the historic moment was seen ‘digging for gold’.

Leo Varadkar, the Irish prime minister (also known as the Taoiseach), was captured on camera picking his nose, inspecting his finger for contents, and then going back for a second go.

Grim.

The scenes come just days after Mr Varadkar told Irish politicians during a question and answer session in parliament that the United Kingdom is “a constitutional monarchy” and the position is “supported by the majority of its people”.

“I think that’s something we should respect," he said.

“Monarchies sometimes become republics – Barbados was the latest to do that – but they do when their people want to change their system of government, and the majority of people in the United Kingdom want a constitutional monarchy with a democratically elected parliament and government and I think we should respect their choices."

All this talk about respect, and yet Mr Varadkar was seen doing something during the coronation which isn’t exactly respectful of the monarchy or particularly professional.

And Twitter users rightly squirmed when they caught sight of the Irish PM picking his nose:

It isn’t the first time Mr Varadkar has been spotted having a dig around in public. Back in 2021 he was snapped on the phone and appearing to pick his nose while at London’s Mighty Hoopla festival.

Somebody please give the man a pack of tissues…

