The Republican and Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney has been ousted as a US congresswoman after losing a primary election in the state to the Trump-endorsed candidate Harriet Hageman.

56-year-old Cheney, the daughter of former vice-president Dick Cheney, had held her seat for three terms and was considered a rising star in the Republican party but she has become a target of Trump supporters.

She was one of only two Republicans to join a congressional committee investigating Trump's attempts to cling to power. Of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6th riots four have since retired and another four have been defeated in elections by Trump-backed candidates.

Following her loss, Cheney said in a speech: "Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election.

“It would have required that I enabled his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our republic. That was a path I could not and would not take.”

“No House seat, no office in this land is more important than the principles that we are all sworn to protect. And I well understood the potential political consequences of abiding by my duty.

“Our republic relies upon the goodwill of all candidates for office to accept honourably the outcome of elections. And tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary. She won. I called her to concede the race. This primary election is over. But now the real work begins.”

After her loss, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and declared the result a 'referendum on the neverending WITCH HUNT" [against him]. He also called on her to "disappear into the depths of political oblivion."

In a similar vein, Donald Trump Jr has been posting memes about Cheney's loss. Classy as always.





The sentiments were the same on right-wing and MAGA Twitter.





















Meanwhile, supporters of Cheney paid tribute to her and the gracious way she conceded defeat.





























Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

