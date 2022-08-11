The frontrunner in the Tory leadership race, Liz Truss, has been criticised after declining to be interviewed by the BBC's Nick Robinson.

The journalist interviewed the other leadership candidate Rishi Sunak last night but said Truss had not agreed to face the same scrutiny.

At the end of the programme with Sunak he said: “So far, she hasn’t been able to find a time or a date to do it. The invitation, of course, remains open. We’re told she’s still considering it.”

Meanwhile, Truss similarly appeared to duck an interview with broadcaster Andrew Neil, who Sunak also faced questions from.

Here's what people made of her avoidance:

Do we really want a PM who is scared to face the media? Or one who is willing to have their ideas scrutinised?

Sunak, who is in the latter camp said he'd rather lose the race but do "the right thing" in his interview with Robinson.

He added the next prime minister had a "moral responsibility" to support poorer households with payments for energy bills and criticise Truss's tax cut plans, saying they would not help people most at need.

The race rumbles on and we will find out who Tories have kindly picked as the next PM for the rest of us on 5 September.

Lucky, lucky us.

