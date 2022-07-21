Old clip shows Liz Truss calling for the monarchy to be abolished

As Liz Truss battles to be the next prime minister, a rather awkward clip of her bashing the monarchy has resurfaced, just in time.

In 1994 at a Lib-Dem conference, Truss discussed how she'd met a number of people who wanted to oust the royals, referencing a quote by then-leader Paddy Ashdown that everybody should “have the chance to be somebody”.

“But only one family can provide the head of the state," she said. "We Liberal Democrats believe in opportunity for all. We do not believe people are born to rule."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

