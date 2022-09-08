A lot has been made about the so-called diversity of Liz Truss's new cabinet.

This is because for the first time in history, none of the Great Offices of State - Prime Minister, chancellor, home secretary and foreign secretary - is held by a white man and Truss is the third female PM.

Truss,a white woman is PM, of course, and Kwasi Kwarteng is chancellor. James Cleverly, whose mother is from Sierra Leone, is foreign secretary and Suella Braverman, whose parents originate from India, is home secretary.

But race is just one measure of diversity. When it comes to gender equality, 35 per cent of the cabinet is female. 50 per cent of the wider population is female.

When it comes to private education, 68 per cent of the cabinet went to a fee-paying school. This contrasts the wider population, which is 93 per cent state-educated, the New Statesman reports.



And according to the Sutton Trust, the social mobility charity, the proportion of the current cabinet that is privately educated is twice that of Theresa May’s in 2016.

“Class is a harder quality to measure and so less progress has been made in that area,” said Sunder Katwala, director of think-tank British Future, speaking to the Financial Times. “Within Westminster in particular, it is harder and harder to rise to the top for those without a degree and those from working-class backgrounds,” he said.

