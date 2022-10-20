It is official, Liz Truss really does have a shorter political life-span than a lettuce.

After a writer at the Economistmade the brutal comparison last week, saying she wouldn't last much longer in post, the Daily Star decided to embark in some investigative journalism and find out if Truss would stay in post as PM for longer than it takes a 60p lettuce from a supermarket, left out of the fridge no less, to deliquesce.

Today, Truss stood on the steps of Downing Street and after just 45 days in office, said she was resigning. The lettuce, by all accounts, is still going strong.

So now we have our answer.

The column that triggered this whole palava said: "Liz Truss is already a historical figure. However long she now lasts in office, she is set to be remembered as the prime minister whose grip on power was the shortest in British political history. Ms Truss entered Downing Street on September 6th. She blew up her own government with a package of unfunded tax cuts and energy-price guarantees on September 23rd. Take away the ten days of mourning after the death of the queen, and she had seven days in control. That is the shelf-life of a lettuce."

Too right.

