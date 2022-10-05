Liz Truss delivered her first speech to the Tory party conference as the leader of the party today.
During it, she was interrupted by Greenpeace hecklers and walked out to a song that awkwardly was originally performed by the mother of a Labour councillor.
She attacked a nebulous "anti-growth coalition" and vowed to deliver on Brexit, protect Ukraine, and make the country more prosperous.
She got some claps from people in the room but the people in the room were all Tories, whereas social media traverses a wider spectrum of society - so let those people be the judge of how good it was.
Here's what people made of it:
\u201cBrave of Liz Truss to accuse unions and opponents of being part of an \u2018anti-growth coalition\u2019.\n\nEspecially when the Tories are presiding over:\n\n\u2b07\ufe0fthe worst economic growth in the G7\n\u2b07\ufe0fthe worst real wage growth in the G7\n\u2b07\ufe0fthe worst investment in the G7\u201d— Frances O'Grady (@Frances O'Grady) 1664956545
\u201cLiz Truss thinks people have underestimated her. Fair point. She's even worse than we thought.\u201d— Michael Dougan (@Michael Dougan) 1664969191
\u201cVery moving moment as Liz Truss says Ukraine can win, it must win and they will win. Massive standing ovation \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\u2764\ufe0f\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6\u201d— Calgie (@Calgie) 1664966349
\u201cLiz Truss looks like an actor playing a prime minister for a dystopian drama on BBC1.\u201d— Michael Spicer (@Michael Spicer) 1664967644
\u201cLiz Truss has been a government minister for the last 10 years.\n\nTo only now discover growth is important tells you all you need to know. \n\nLabour knows real growth comes from the contribution of millions of working people and thousands of businesses. 1/3\u201d— Rachel Reeves (@Rachel Reeves) 1664967962
\u201cLiz Truss: "I trust the British people to know what's best for them"\n\nBritish people:\u201d— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) 1664965265
\u201cWhy does Liz Truss keep referring to her experience in the 80s + early 90s in Paisley and Leeds as an example of poor economic policy while also advocating for this form of economics? How does she think her version of growth would help left-behind areas v London? @RestIsPolitics\u201d— Rory Stewart (@Rory Stewart) 1664965481
\u201cOK, so it's bad to live in North London, but great to be a banker. All terribly confusing. #trussspeech\u201d— Christina Patterson (@Christina Patterson) 1664966795
\u201cLiz Truss\u2019s speech, a summary:\n\n\u2018When I was growing up & the Tories were in power, things were bad, and things have been bad these last years, when the Tories have been in power\u2019\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1664967512
\u201c\u2018From North London townhouses to BBC studios.\u2019 I feel it grossly unfair the stigmatizing of North London\u2026..\u201d— Jon Sopel (@Jon Sopel) 1664966533
\u201cSounds like the "anti-growth coalition" is the new "establishment" for Liz Truss. A melting pot of all those who don't agree with her who are lurking in the shadows or plotting on the BBC and on liberal podcasts to foil her plans.\u201d— Emilio Casalicchio (@Emilio Casalicchio) 1664966527
\u201cI think I speak for everyone when I say the best part of Truss's speech today was the part at the end where she stopped talking. \n\n#Torypartyconference\u201d— \ud835\udc0f\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc2b\ud835\udc25\ud835\udc32 (@\ud835\udc0f\ud835\udc1e\ud835\udc1a\ud835\udc2b\ud835\udc25\ud835\udc32) 1664966972
\u201cSo apparently we can't stop Truss walking out to our song, very weird! So sad it got used by this shower of a government. BTW Truss labour used it with permission in 90's. I don't want my song being a soundtrack to lies.\u201d— Michael Pickering (@Michael Pickering) 1664966530
\u201cNo, sorry. The speech has started with the phrase, \u201cbuilding new buildings.\u201d If you\u2019re not even going to try, I don\u2019t think we should have to listen. #ToryConference\u201d— Frances Ryan (@Frances Ryan) 1664964786
\u201cLiterally everyone wants economic growth. It's like saying you want world peace or that mothers are lovely. Just feel duty bound to point out that literally no one on any doorstep ever talks about it. They talk about their bills, their services, their streets.\u201d— Jess Phillips MP (@Jess Phillips MP) 1664976369
\u201cTruss gets a rapturous response from Tory Party members at #ToryConference She doesn\u2019t seem to realise that, what makes her members orgasmic, scares everybody else #TrussMustGo\u201d— Diane Abbott MP (@Diane Abbott MP) 1664967585
\u201cSolid speech from Liz Truss. No especially memorable lines. But no hostages to fortune. After the week she\u2019s had she\u2019ll take that.\u201d— (((Dan Hodges))) (@(((Dan Hodges)))) 1664967120
\u201cTruss sounds less robotic than normal but boy oh boy this is dull even by the standards of a party conference leaders speech. It's like attending a sales conference where an underwhelming CEO is extolling the joy of selling double glazing.\u201d— Otto English (@Otto English) 1664965948
It has been a difficult conference for the party in general what with terrible ratings in the polls, u-turns on tax plans and terrible interviews with the media - can the Tories turn things around?
We don't know but what is clear from those on social media is that Truss continues to be as divisive as her predecessor.
