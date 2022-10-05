Liz Truss delivered her first speech to the Tory party conference as the leader of the party today.

During it, she was interrupted by Greenpeace hecklers and walked out to a song that awkwardly was originally performed by the mother of a Labour councillor.

She attacked a nebulous "anti-growth coalition" and vowed to deliver on Brexit, protect Ukraine, and make the country more prosperous.

She got some claps from people in the room but the people in the room were all Tories, whereas social media traverses a wider spectrum of society - so let those people be the judge of how good it was.

Here's what people made of it:

It has been a difficult conference for the party in general what with terrible ratings in the polls, u-turns on tax plans and terrible interviews with the media - can the Tories turn things around?

We don't know but what is clear from those on social media is that Truss continues to be as divisive as her predecessor.

