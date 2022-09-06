So, Liz Truss is the new Prime Minister. But how many people actually voted for her?

Truss beat Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, which was decided by around 160,000 Tory members - a relatively tiny number in the context of the entire country.

So tiny, in fact, that she received fewer votes than Count Binface in the London Mayoral election.

Count Binface, for the uninitiated, has developed a cult following for running as a joke candidate who wears armour and – as the name suggests – a bin on his head, in a number of different elections over recent years.



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He posted on Twitter: “Liz Truss votes for PM: 81,316… Count Binface votes for mayor: 92,896.”

Count Binface as PM? What a thought.

The character has gained a passionate following over recent times – and it’s not surprising considering the policies he ran with back in 2021.

Among his biggest pledges include promising that London Bridge will be “renamed after Phoebe Waller” and assuring voters that “no shop to be allowed to sell a croissant for more than £1”.

He’s got our vote.

The future of UK politics, and Liz Truss Getty images

There is a more serious point to be made about the democratic process of the leadership race, too.

A recent poll for The Independent found that almost half the country believed the power of Conservative Party members to pick the next prime minister was “undemocratic”.

Some 41 per cent of voters believe the process – decided by around 160,000 Tory members – was not a democratic way of selecting Boris Johnson’s successor, according to the Savanta ComRes survey.

Truss pledged to “deliver” in Downing Street following the announcement earlier today.

She promised that she would “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply’” as well as on the challenges facing the NHS.

Truss also hinted at ruling out an early general election, saying she would deliver “a great victory” for her party in 2024.