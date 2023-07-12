Liz Truss has launched a 'growth commission' despite crashing economy

The blink and you'll have missed her former prime minister Liz Truss has convened a "growth commission" almost a year after crashing the economy.

Showing very little self awareness, Truss has got together a bunch of 13 economists who are arguing the average Brit is £10,000 worse off than a person in the US and want to put forth policies to change this.

Without outlining policy suggestions, in its first piece of work, the group will claim "consistent growth levels" of 3 per cent by 2040 are achievable in the UK, and would lead to £35,000-worth of higher spending per household.

Co-chairman Douglas Williams said he hoped the report would kick off a "fruitful, non-partisan exploration" of why there is a problem with low growth and "what governments around the world can do to reinvigorate our economies and improve lives".

The group's second co-chairman, Shanker Singham, claimed opportunities for growth in the UK were "abundant and increasing".

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He added: "Failure to act will see us miss out on the opportunities presented by huge technological advances that we have seen especially over the last 20 years."

It comes after Truss was forced to resign after just 49 days in power thanks to her economic policies which did not make everyone richer with "consistent growth".

Quite the opposite, in fact. Despite raging against the anti-growth coalition, instead, a number of un-costed tax cuts outlined in her mini-budget, sent the markets into a spiral and crashed the pound and messed up people's mortgages.

Unsurprisingly, people on social media weren't thrilled to see the return of Truss:

We would all love to be as mindlessly confident as Liz Truss.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.