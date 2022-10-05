Liz Truss copies Keir Starmer's 'growth growth growth' mantra in speech

Liz Truss is raising eyebrows at the Tory party conference as she appeared to copy Keir Starmer's 'growth, growth, growth' slogan during her speech.

"I have three priorities for our economy: Growth, growth, growth," she said.

In a campaign video from July, Keir Starmer could be heard saying: "There is no task more central to my ambitions for Britain than making the country and its people better off.

"To do all that we need three things: Growth, growth, growth."

