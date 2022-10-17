Even Joe Biden thinks the government's mini-Budget was a 'mistake'

Joe Biden has branded the mini-Budget a 'mistake' in a yet another blow to Liz Truss' popularity.

“I think that the idea of cutting taxes on the super-wealthy at a time when, anyway, I disagree with the policy,” the US president said.

“But that’s up to Great Britain to make that choice not me.”

Biden had previously slammed 'trickle-down economics' shortly before the mini-Budget using the same concept was announced.

New chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, is said to be "changing course".

