Prime minister Liz Truss has appeared on Laura Kuennsberg's Sunday morning show on BBC One but the underfire PM's interview got off to a rocky start that to some technical glitches.

Truss was already feeling the pressure thanks to the controversial mini-budget that chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced last week which sent the UK economy into freefall and the value of the pound plummeting, forcing interest rates to significantly increase.

However, as almost a reflection of how things have gone for Truss this week, the start of her interview was marred with problems leaving BBC viewers unable to see what was going on while Kuennsberg spoke to the prime minister live from Birmingham, ahead of the Conservative Party conference which is due to start on Sunday.

The technical issues saw the BBC feed go black just as the interview was about to begin. After a few seconds of nothingness the BBC News intro began to play before returning to the studio where the interview had already begun.

Baffled viewers and journalists began tweeting about the confusion, asking just what was going on with more than a few making jokes about the situation.





























After the interview concluded Kuennsberg apologised for the problems. She said: "Just to say, thank you for sticking up with us during some technical glitches during that interview. Apologies for that."

