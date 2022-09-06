Liz Truss has been branded “Doris Johnson” by Alastair Campbell in a new interview, just as she becomes the UK’s next Prime Minister.

Campbell, who was the director of communications and strategy under New Labour, accused Truss of telling 'lies', being 'dishonest' and 'gaslighting'.

Speaking to Sky News presenter Kamali Melbourne, Campbell talked about the new leader and was asked whether she’d learn from the mistakes of Boris Johnson’s government.

"I don't know her that well. Those who have worked for her before and the impression you get is she tends to ignore advice and adopt an idiosyncratic approach to policymaking and decision making.”

He added: "Right through the 12 years of this Government, there has been a systematic undermining of the civil service and I think if she had any sense at all she would put a stop to that.

"She's facing massive challenges. She's going to need the support of the civil service and I think she should do two things.”

Campbell went on to say: "Try to bring her divided party together and the second thing is to be able to understand she won't be able to do that much unless she gets the civil service machine up and running properly.

"It will depend on her personality but I do think that our experience of the civil service is if you give them clear direction, they genuinely know what your priorities are.

"If she goes and does the same gaslighting and populist approach that we've seen from Johnson then I'm pretty sure she'll fail and she'll fail pretty quickly."

It comes after Truss beat Rishi Sunak yesterday, winning 81,326 votes to his 60,399, to win control of the Conservative party after Boris Johnson resigned earlier in the summer.

Upon winning, she pledged to "deliver, deliver, deliver" for the Conservatives and for Britain.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy," she said.

"I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply.

"But we all will deliver for our country. And I will make sure that we use all the fantastic talents of the Conservative party, our brilliant members of parliament and peers, our fantastic counsellors, our MSs, our MSPs, all of our councillors and activists and members right across our country. Because, my friends, I know that we will deliver, we will deliver and we will deliver."