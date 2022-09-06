This response to Liz Truss becoming prime minister sums up the UK right now

A member of the public was interviewed for her thoughts on Liz Truss becoming the UK's next prime minister - and her reaction sums the whole thing up.

"How did you feel when you heard that she'd won the leadership election?", the reporter asked, to which the woman responded: "Ugh, just a bit like ugh."

Golden.

"I don't really trust any of them to be honest I think", she added.

Truss was appointed as prime minister this morning (6 August) by Her Majesty the Queen.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.