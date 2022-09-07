If you needed any more evidence that Liz Truss’ remarks about women during the leadership campaign trail were nothing more than an attempt at stoking a culture war for votes, look no further than one of her cabinet appointments.

Our new prime minister announced on Tuesday that Nadhim Zahawi, previously the chancellor of the Exchequer, would become Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and the minister for intergovernmental relations.

And if that wasn’t enough, he was also announced as the minister for equalities - just without the ‘women’ part held by previous occupants such as his new boss, probably because a man holding a job about women is terrible optics.

In a clear indication that he will be taking all three - yes, three - of his roles seriously, Mr Zahawi tweeted: “Delighted to be appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster @cabinetofficeuk.

“As PM @trussliz has said, we will deal hands-on with the energy crisis and take action this week; get [Britain] working, building and growing; and prioritise getting people the NHS services they need.”

We’re still waiting for a statement on his new equalities job, which covers rights for transgender people.

In fact, Tory MP Caroline Nokes, chair of the Women and Equalities Select Committee, was one high profile individual to notice the glaring omission from Mr Zahawi’s new job title.

She tweeted: “Wonder if the erasing of Women from the job title is intentional or just an oversight…”

Others have also noticed the glaring omission:

According to Sky News political correspondent Tamara Cohen, Ms Truss’s team has confirmed Mr Zahawi’s role “covers women” – though clearly not to the extent that it warrants mentioning in the title.

Junior ministerial appointments, including the parliamentary under-secretary of state role that is minister for equalities (yes, that’s a different job), are yet to be announced by the government.

Indy100 approached the Government Equalities Office for a comment as to whether a separate senior minister would be announced covering women’s rights, but a spokesperson declined to comment on the record.

