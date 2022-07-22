A video of Liz Truss putting her foot firmly in "it" has gone viral.

The video, which has come to light since the MP made it to the final two in the Tory leadership contest, shows Truss dodging questions about Partygate, Brexit and a whole load of other issues and often saying: "I don't know" in response to journalist's questions.

It also shows a clip of her appearing to laugh in response to a question about austerity and failing to know how many homes the Tories built-in government and it doesn't exactly make us relish the prospect of a Truss premiership.

Take a look at it here:

The clip has gone viral and at the time of writing has accrued some 750,000 views and reacting to it, people can't believe she could win and become our next PM.

But whether we like it or not, Truss is the bookies' favourite to win the contest against former chancellor Rishi Sunak. And it isn't for us to decide - members of the Tory party will vote for who they like best with the results announced on 5th September.

What did we do to get so lucky...

