Local elections 2023: 16 of the best dogs at polling stations

Polls for local elections have opened across England, with over 8,000 council seats up for grabs across 230 local authorities.
The local elections will likely be the final round of polls before the next general election. Results are expected to indicate whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could be on course for Downing Street.
Small rural areas to larger towns and cities are welcoming voters on 4 May, with polls in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough taking place to select the next mayors.
However, there are no contests in London, Birmingham, and other areas, including Cornwall, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.
Many early risers marked that they voted by taking their beloved pets along before sharing them on Twitter under the viral hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.
Here are 16 of our favourites:
\u201cHappy local elections day from Bane the Dog! #dogsatpollingstations\u201d— Natalie Forrester (@Natalie Forrester) 1683182010
\u201cIt\u2019s my favourite # day again. \nRuby\u2019s first time at #DogsAtPollingStations \nShe remembered her photo ID!\u201d— Annette Hill (@Annette Hill) 1683183474
\u201cElections can be a tense time and Bill and Charlie had some disagreements at the ballot box before settling into an uneasy coalition \n\n#dogsatpollingstations\u201d— Liam Thorp (@Liam Thorp) 1683182798
\u201cDon't forget to exercise your humans to the polling station today and take ID too #dogsatpollingstations\u201d— Barney (@Barney) 1683180277
\u201cMargot may be saddened by voter ID reducing access to democracy, but she still encourages you to go out and vote today. #dogsatpollingstations\u201d— Jamie Catlow (@Jamie Catlow) 1683184341
\u201cThe early bird catches the worm #DogsAtPollingStations\u201d— Poppy Marello (@Poppy Marello) 1683182799
\u201cWould have done #dogsatpollingstations but this my response to a 7am visit to the polling station... apparently this is why he has a postal vote \ud83e\udd23\u201d— Dan Boatright \ud83d\udd36 (@Dan Boatright \ud83d\udd36) 1683181191
\u201cAlbert and Louis refused to be disinfranchised and remembered their voter ID\n#DogsAtPollingStations\u201d— Balders (@Balders) 1683183541
\u201cFirst to vote at our polling station this morning. My dog is veteran at voting. \nHe doesn't look happy in the pic as he has been told to stay still to pose. A second later his tail was back up as he could unfreeze \ud83d\ude42\n#DogsAtPollingStations\u201d— Vimtotattoo \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83d\udd6f\ud83d\udc99 \ud83d\ude37\ud83c\udf1f\ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Vimtotattoo \ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa \ud83d\udd6f\ud83d\udc99 \ud83d\ude37\ud83c\udf1f\ud83d\udc1d\ud83c\udf3b\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1683180909
\u201cDone my civic dutee I\u2019m 13 today need the buggy these days #dogsatpollingstations\u201d— Trax owned by Florrie the BT (@Trax owned by Florrie the BT) 1683185015
\u201cLola say\u2019s \u2018Remember to use your vote and bring your ID\u2019 #dogsatpollingstations\u201d— Kim (@Kim) 1683181402
\u201cNellie reminding you to vote today, and take your ID with you! \ud83d\udc15\ud83d\uddf3\ufe0f\n\nFind out where to vote at https://t.co/yU3mslCYCL\n\n#dogsatpollingstations\u201d— Adam Mendum (@Adam Mendum) 1683181958
\u201cFirst ones to vote this morning at our local polling station #dogsatpollingstations\u201d— Mathew Seymour (@Mathew Seymour) 1683184725
\u201cJust voted.\n\n#dogsatpollingstations\u201d— Nick Hodder \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udd36\ud83e\udde9\u269b\ufe0f (he/him/his) (@Nick Hodder \ud83c\uddec\ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc65\udb40\udc6e\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc7f\ud83d\udd36\ud83e\udde9\u269b\ufe0f (he/him/his)) 1683186312
\u201cDon\u2019t forget to vote OR your ID folks - #dogsatpollingstations #photoID\u201d— abi \ud83d\udc99 (@abi \ud83d\udc99) 1683186473
\u201cGo and vote! #dogsatpollingstations #ToriesOut\u201d— Johnny P \ud83d\udc10\ud83d\udc13\ud83e\udd86\ud83c\udf31\ud83c\udf39\ud83d\udc1d (@Johnny P \ud83d\udc10\ud83d\udc13\ud83e\udd86\ud83c\udf31\ud83c\udf39\ud83d\udc1d) 1683182658
Ahead of the local elections, ministers reminded voters to ensure they have an accepted form of photo ID.
The rule, brought in by the Conservative UK Government, means that voters will be required to show valid identification before being handed a voting slip.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak predicted a "hard night" for his party but said the Conservatives were moving away from "box set drama politics".
Speaking on the evening of polls opening, reportedly said: "We should be prepared that tomorrow night is going to be hard for us.
"Good councillors will lose their seats because of all that has happened over the past year."
He added: "I’ve only been Prime Minister for six months, but I do believe we’re making good progress. Just think about where we were then and where we are now."
