Local elections 2023: 16 of the best dogs at polling stations

Polls for local elections have opened across England, with over 8,000 council seats up for grabs across 230 local authorities.

The local elections will likely be the final round of polls before the next general election. Results are expected to indicate whether Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer could be on course for Downing Street.

Small rural areas to larger towns and cities are welcoming voters on 4 May, with polls in Bedford, Leicester, Mansfield and Middlesbrough taking place to select the next mayors.

However, there are no contests in London, Birmingham, and other areas, including Cornwall, North Yorkshire and Cumbria.

Many early risers marked that they voted by taking their beloved pets along before sharing them on Twitter under the viral hashtag #dogsatpollingstations.

Ahead of the local elections, ministers reminded voters to ensure they have an accepted form of photo ID.



The rule, brought in by the Conservative UK Government, means that voters will be required to show valid identification before being handed a voting slip.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak predicted a "hard night" for his party but said the Conservatives were moving away from "box set drama politics".

Speaking on the evening of polls opening, reportedly said: "We should be prepared that tomorrow night is going to be hard for us.

"Good councillors will lose their seats because of all that has happened over the past year."

He added: "I’ve only been Prime Minister for six months, but I do believe we’re making good progress. Just think about where we were then and where we are now."

