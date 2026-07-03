Donald Trump calls himself the ‘best president in the history of Israel’

Donald Trump called himself the “best president in the history of Israel” in a new interview.

The president was speaking to CNBC host Joe Kernen when he made the bizarre claim.

Trump said: “How a Jewish person can vote for a Democrat is beyond me. I’ve been the best president in the history of Israel… by the way in Israel, I think I was at 99 per cent or something.”

The comment sparked a lot of reaction on social media, with some confused as to whether Trump had made a mistake.

“Does Trump think he's President of Israel???” one said.









Another said: “Trump out here handing gifts to Democrats for midterm ad campaigns.”









One more wrote: “Somebody needs to tell him he's not the President of Israel, he's supposed to be the President of the United States.”

It comes after Trump revealed his new, controversial $400m Air Force One recently – but instead of being impressed by the scale of the plane, people are focusing on one tiny, but rather embarrassing detail .

Elsewhere, Hunter Biden quickly became a lot of people’s favourite account after signing up to Twitter/X earlier this summer , and now he’s posted a message trolling Donald Trump over the Iran war .

Biden jokingly nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for ending “the war with Iran at least 38 times”.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help

raise this article through the indy100 rankings.