A Conservative MP was hit with abusive tweets after she posted a video encouraging people to get tested for HIV.

Maria Caulfield said she had just got a test for the virus and said it was "quick and easy to do so". She noted that "viruses don't discriminate - anyone can get HIV" and added that treatments for it in the case of a positive result were "excellent".

It is also National HIV Testing Week, a campaign run by the charity Terrence Higgins Trust encouraging people to get tested.

A statement by the charity reads: "Regular HIV testing also helps to reduce the number of people living with undiagnosed and those diagnosed late. This is vital as 1 in 20 people with HIV are unaware they have it, increasing the risk of passing it on to sexual partners. Additionally, 42 per cent of people diagnosed with HIV in 2020 were diagnosed late—at this point, the virus has already started to damage your immune system."

But despite the compelling evidence, numerous people replied to Caulfield's tweet spreading conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccines and misinformation about the ways in which HIV is transmitted:

As well as the abuse, Caulfield also received messages of support and was defended by people who agreed that testing is important:











indy100 has contacted Maria Caulfied for comment.

