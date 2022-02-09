A Conservative MP was hit with abusive tweets after she posted a video encouraging people to get tested for HIV.
Maria Caulfield said she had just got a test for the virus and said it was "quick and easy to do so". She noted that "viruses don't discriminate - anyone can get HIV" and added that treatments for it in the case of a positive result were "excellent".
It is also National HIV Testing Week, a campaign run by the charity Terrence Higgins Trust encouraging people to get tested.
A statement by the charity reads: "Regular HIV testing also helps to reduce the number of people living with undiagnosed and those diagnosed late. This is vital as 1 in 20 people with HIV are unaware they have it, increasing the risk of passing it on to sexual partners. Additionally, 42 per cent of people diagnosed with HIV in 2020 were diagnosed late—at this point, the virus has already started to damage your immune system."
But despite the compelling evidence, numerous people replied to Caulfield's tweet spreading conspiracy theories about the coronavirus vaccines and misinformation about the ways in which HIV is transmitted:
And so it begins.https://twitter.com/mariacaulfield/status/1490740201488007175\u00a0\u2026— Dr Adam Aneevit (@Dr Adam Aneevit) 1644348295
Well, I haven't up to now, but I don't swap bodily fluids with strangers or share dirty needles so ...— Forever Amber \ud83d\udc9c\ud83c\udf38\ud83d\udc96 (@Forever Amber \ud83d\udc9c\ud83c\udf38\ud83d\udc96) 1644259111
Let me guess, Pfizer is developing a "vaccine" for HIV?— Yep my name is Guy \ud83d\ude0a\ud83c\udf38 (@Yep my name is Guy \ud83d\ude0a\ud83c\udf38) 1644260669
Oh another 2030 agenda? Why the hell would anyone want to test for HIV? What the hell is wrong with you?— Fly me to the moon (@Fly me to the moon) 1644261370
Anyone can get HIV? I'm married and faithful to my wife as she is to me. I don't use intravenous drugs or engage in risky sexual behaviour. How can I get infected other than through medical "NEGLIGENCE"?— D O'Negal Gab @D_O_Negal (@D O'Negal Gab @D_O_Negal) 1644260631
See. They\u2019re trying to normalise it. \n\nIt must have come from the cure.https://twitter.com/mariacaulfield/status/1490740201488007175\u00a0\u2026— Ian \u2018Unacceptable / Fringe\u2019 Prittie (@Ian \u2018Unacceptable / Fringe\u2019 Prittie) 1644380244
As well as the abuse, Caulfield also received messages of support and was defended by people who agreed that testing is important:
The replies to this are so bleak. I wouldn\u2019t recommend reading them but I will say that, while obviously not all demographics are equally at risk, straight people are now being diagnosed at a higher rate than gay people. Rates of late diagnosis are higher among straight peoplehttps://twitter.com/mariacaulfield/status/1490740201488007175\u00a0\u2026— James Greig (@James Greig) 1644342745
Worked lots on HIV and never seen anything like the response here. Many/most reactions obv coordinated & sinister but worth thinking about how the polarisation and negative associations of the past few years might have led to fatigue with / resentment of testing and public healthhttps://twitter.com/mariacaulfield/status/1490740201488007175\u00a0\u2026— Sean Bernard (@Sean Bernard) 1644352618
Replies and QTs to this are wildly unhinged.https://twitter.com/mariacaulfield/status/1490740201488007175\u00a0\u2026— Josh Sawyer (@Josh Sawyer) 1644353169
The replies indicate something I've been worried about for a few years now - people's susceptibility to dogma has become so prominent that any information they receive is filtered through the narrow lense of a world view programmed by charlatans.https://twitter.com/mariacaulfield/status/1490740201488007175\u00a0\u2026— Big Sigh (@Big Sigh) 1644356900
indy100 has contacted Maria Caulfied for comment.
