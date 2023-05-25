Marjorie Taylor Greene's hatred of drag shows is very ironic given who she is dating

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the controversial Republican representative for Georgia, has not shied away from making her views known when it comes to the rights of transgender people and drag shows – but her current boyfriend may well have undermined that somewhat.

Ms Greene has previously blamed a US-wide shortage of tampons on people putting them in “men’s bathrooms”; claimed the individual behind the Nashville shooting earlier this year may have been encouraged to commit the atrocity by being “on hormones”, fronted an anti-trans rally outside Congress and argued she was under threat by “biological men aggressively replacing women”.

She also targeted congresswoman Marie Newman – who placed a trans pride flag outside her office opposite Ms Greene’s – by erecting a sign saying “there are two genders” and misgendering Ms Newman’s trans daughter.

As for her stance on drag queens, back in May last year she tweeted: “Protecting your children from drag queen child predators is not a hate crime. It’s being a good parent.”

With all this in mind, wouldn’t it be awkward if a video resurfaced showing Ms Greene’s current boyfriend appearing in drag?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Oh. Wait.

In a clip from Texas TV station WFAA, shared by the PatriotTakes Twitter account, Ms Greene’s boyfriend Brian Glenn can be seen sporting a blonde wig, white glasses and a pink dress while presenting a news item about a stage show called A Tuna Christmas.

Mr Glenn can be heard saying: “I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good, actually.”

Pantyhose are known as ‘tights’ here in the UK, folks.

And sure enough, Twitter was loving the irony of all this:

Responding to the resurfaced video, Mr Glenn tweeted: “The things I did for morning show television! LOVED it and so did the [WFAA Daybreak] viewers.

“It’s a good thing I have a sense of humour!”

Meanwhile Ms Greene responded: “I’m literally lol’ing. [Brian Glenn] dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons at Patriot Takes think this is an attack.

“Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. The left is so stupid.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.