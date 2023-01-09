Marjorie Taylor Greene blames her QAnon satanic paedophile claims on being Too Online

Away from all the ongoing drama surrounding Kevin McCarthy’s long, drawn-out journey to the position of House speaker, controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is back making headlines after she was quizzed on her support for the baseless far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

In case you’ve forgotten, QAnon centres around the unsubstantiated claim ex-president Donald Trump is at war with Satan-worshipping paedophiles in America’s elite, and was declared a domestic terrorism threat by the FBI in 2019.

On Sunday, the Georgia representative was asked about her backing of QAnon by Fox News’ Howard Kurtz, who said: “The Democrats stripped you of your committee assignments – that was raw politics. But in the fairness, did you also say around this period that you’ve been a follower of QAnon conspiracy theories, you rethought this and you were no longer influenced by the group?”

MTG replied: “Well, like a lot of people today, I had easily gotten sucked into some things I’d seen on the internet, but that was dealt with quickly early on. I never campaigned on those things, that was not something I believed in, that’s not what I ran for Congress on.

“So those are so far in the past.”

Yes, many of us have been swept up in online content – doomscrolling is very much a thing, after all – but not in ridiculous conspiracy theories about Satan-worshipping paedophiles, Marge.

It was reported last month that Greene had talked to Trump about QAnon in the days and weeks leading up to the January 6 insurrection – according to a published transcript of a testimony given by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.



She said: “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though, in the presence of the president [and] privately with Mark [Meadows, former chief of staff].”

In relation to a Georgia rally on 4 January 2021, attended by Trump, Ms Hutchinson testified: “Ms Greene came up and began talking to us about QAnon and QAnon going to the rally, and she had a lot of constituents that are QAnon, and they’ll all be there.

“And she was showing him pictures of them travelling up to Washington DC for the rally on the sixth.”

She added Greene had shown Trump a picture of her constituents at a rally, in which one was wearing a shirt emblazoned with the “Q” symbol so often associated with the conspiracy theory.

“Those are all my people,” Ms Hutchinson claimed Greene said.

