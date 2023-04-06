Marjorie Taylor Greene called New York 'disgusting' and it massively backfired

When former US president Donald Trump arrived in New York earlier this week to face charges related to an alleged hush money payment (an allegation he denies), Marjorie Taylor Greene visited the state to show her support – and she wasn’t impressed.

The right-wing Republican, who represents Georgia in the US Congress, appeared on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday, during which she was asked if she thought New York was “pretty neat and tidy” after the city’s mayor Eric Adams described it as his “home”.

Greene replied: “No, his home is disgusting. I compared it to what I call Gotham City.

“The streets are filthy, they’re covered with people… basically dying on drugs. They can’t even stand up, they’re falling over.

“There’s so much crime in the city, I can’t comprehend how people there. It was repulsive, it smells bad, and I think it’s a very terrible place.”

Gotham City, of course, being the fictional crime-ridden city protected by the masked vigilante, Batman.

Except, there’s nothing super about Ms Greene’s comparison, which was soon mocked on social media when it was shared online:

And it’s hardly surprisingly that Ms Greene has a dislike of New York, seeing as CBS News reports she was met with people blowing whistles and shouting “liar” and “go home” at her.

In another section of her interview with Carlson, the politician complained: “They didn’t want me to be able to protest and use my first amendment rights and they wanted violence.

“I think they wanted that to happen because they want to repeat January 6 all over again. They want all of us Trump supporters, MAGA, basically Republicans and just good Americans to look like criminals.

“That’s what they do in communist countries and that’s actually what we’re seeing today.”

She also went on to claim that Democrats are “fascists”.

Elsewhere, she's compared Trump's arraignment to the imprisonment of Nelson Mandela and Jesus.

Yes, really.

