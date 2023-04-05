Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Nelson Mandela and Jesus following arrest

Marjorie Taylor Greene had some pretty outlandish comparisons for Donald Trump being arrested yesterday (4 April), and says he's "done nothing wrong".

“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today", she said, turning the arraignment into a positive thing.

"Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered.”

Greene says she will 'always support' the former president, and appeared alongside him during a speech at Mar-a-Lago last night.

